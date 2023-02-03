BlackRock Updates Holdings in Teekay Tankers (TNK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.78MM shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 10, 2019 they reported 10.83MM shares and 4.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 83.56% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.21% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teekay Tankers is $44.40. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 40.21% from its latest reported closing price of $31.67.

The projected annual revenue for Teekay Tankers is $642MM, a decrease of 24.96%. The projected annual EPS is $7.70, an increase of 510.04%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teekay Tankers. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 16.94%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TNK is 0.0819%, an increase of 52.9985%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.58% to 16,627K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Millennium Management holds 876,458 shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 539,280 shares, representing an increase of 38.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 141.99% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 536,701 shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 265,388 shares, representing an increase of 50.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 225.28% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 504,840 shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340,940 shares, representing an increase of 32.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 105.44% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 499,733 shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546,044 shares, representing a decrease of 9.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 54.83% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 480,570 shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162,470 shares, representing an increase of 66.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 371.59% over the last quarter.

Teekay Tankers Declares $0.03 Dividend

Teekay Tankers said on February 21, 2018 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2018 received the payment on March 9, 2018. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $31.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.38%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.26%, the lowest has been 9.60%, and the highest has been 10.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=14).

The current dividend yield is 24.55 standard deviations below the historical average.

Teekay Tankers Background Information

Teekay Tankers currently has a fleet of 52 double-hull tankers (including 26 Suezmax tankers, 17 Aframax tankers and nine LR2 product tankers), and also has four time chartered-in tankers. Teekay Tankers' vessels are typically employed through a mix of short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts and spot tanker market trading. Teekay Tankers also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its conventional oil tanker business.

