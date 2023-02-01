BlackRock Updates Holdings in Tapestry (TPR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.65MM shares of Tapestry Inc (TPR). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 17.20MM shares and 6.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.03% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.70% Downside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tapestry is $44.80. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.70% from its latest reported closing price of $45.57.

The projected annual revenue for Tapestry is $6,649MM, a decrease of 0.91%. The projected annual EPS is $3.67, an increase of 13.59%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tapestry. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 2.58%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TPR is 0.2314%, an increase of 8.3847%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.55% to 271,805K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 14,691,138 shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,769,210 shares, representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 2.46% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 10,987,174 shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,825,853 shares, representing an increase of 10.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 14.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,181,988 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,404,912 shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 5.82% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 6,443,740 shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,370,180 shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,747,134 shares, representing an increase of 9.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 9.45% over the last quarter.

Tapestry Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tapestry, Inc. is a New York-based house of modern luxury lifestyle brands. The Company's portfolio includes Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Company and its brands are founded upon a creative and consumer-led view of luxury that stands for inclusivity and approachability. Each of Tapestry's brands are unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies.

