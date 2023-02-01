BlackRock Updates Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.35MM shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX). This represents 6.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 3.69MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.94% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.79% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is $33.81. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 17.79% from its latest reported closing price of $28.70.

The projected annual revenue for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is $14MM, a decrease of 89.24%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.58.

Fund Sentiment

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Syndax Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 13.38%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SNDX is 0.2818%, an increase of 12.6906%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.47% to 64,022K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Avidity Partners Management holds 5,586,900 shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,450,000 shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 13.38% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,387,440 shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,206,866 shares, representing an increase of 26.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 80.73% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 3,412,838 shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,195,403 shares, representing an increase of 6.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 8.84% over the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 2,272,915 shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,512,240 shares, representing a decrease of 10.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 6.76% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,222,222 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's pipeline includes SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin-MLL binding interaction, axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and entinostat, a class I HDAC inhibitor.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.