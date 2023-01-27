BlackRock Updates Holdings in Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.44MM shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA). This represents 14.3% of the company.

In the last filing dated January 27, 2023 they reported owning 14.30% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.39% Upside

As of January 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunnova Energy International is $37.74. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 108.39% from its latest reported closing price of $18.11.

The projected annual revenue for Sunnova Energy International is $707MM, an increase of 65.44%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.26.

Fund Sentiment

There are 515 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunnova Energy International. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 5.53%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NOVA is 0.2973%, an increase of 10.9094%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.69% to 139,993K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 10,148,357 shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,829,678 shares, representing a decrease of 26.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOVA by 2.15% over the last quarter.

ECP ControlCo holds 6,911,664 shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,911,644 shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOVA by 4.96% over the last quarter.

Newlight Partners holds 6,505,811 shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 5,137,158 shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,074,189 shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOVA by 25.10% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 4,061,522 shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,256,824 shares, representing a decrease of 4.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOVA by 21.95% over the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider with customers across the U.S. states and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the leading provider of clean, affordable and reliable energy for consumers, and it operates with a simple mission: to power energy independence so homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted™.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.