BlackRock Updates Holdings in Sun Communities (SUI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.66MM shares of Sun Communities Inc (SUI). This represents 8.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 10.53MM shares and 9.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.26% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.56% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sun Communities is $167.18. The forecasts range from a low of $153.52 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 2.56% from its latest reported closing price of $163.01.

The projected annual revenue for Sun Communities is $3,205MM, an increase of 14.18%. The projected annual EPS is $2.97, an increase of 41.65%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1039 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sun Communities. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.70%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SUI is 0.6147%, a decrease of 3.9132%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 141,271K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 8,921,258 shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,105,198 shares, representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 5.23% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,514,314 shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,318,179 shares, representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 2.70% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5,217,331 shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,448,522 shares, representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 16.17% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,674,027 shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,713,316 shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 9.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,672,124 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,578,523 shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 9.16% over the last quarter.

Sun Communities Declares $0.88 Dividend

Sun Communities said on December 1, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share ($3.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.88 per share.

At the current share price of $163.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.16%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.30%, the lowest has been 1.60%, and the highest has been 3.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.41 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.34 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Sun Communities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 552 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising over 188,000 developed sites in 39 states and Ontario, Canada.

