BlackRock Updates Holdings in Silk Road Medical (SILK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.66MM shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 2.53MM shares and 7.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.45% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.14% Downside

As of January 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silk Road Medical is $53.04. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.14% from its latest reported closing price of $54.20.

The projected annual revenue for Silk Road Medical is $175MM, an increase of 37.82%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.49.

Fund Sentiment

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silk Road Medical. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 7.25%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SILK is 0.2566%, an increase of 23.1690%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.14% to 49,276K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,496,757 shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,941,179 shares, representing a decrease of 12.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILK by 20.59% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,338,578 shares representing 8.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,700,872 shares, representing a decrease of 10.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILK by 18.25% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,791,630 shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,791,630 shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 2,535,369 shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,676,891 shares, representing a decrease of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILK by 13.03% over the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Silk Road Medical, Inc.,is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company's flagship procedure, TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR), is clinically proven to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke.

