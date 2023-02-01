BlackRock Updates Holdings in Senseonics Holdings (SENS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 32.41MM shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS). This represents 6.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 31.08MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.28% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.54% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Senseonics Holdings is $2.07. The forecasts range from a low of $0.61 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 83.54% from its latest reported closing price of $1.13.

The projected annual revenue for Senseonics Holdings is $32MM, an increase of 114.14%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.16.

Fund Sentiment

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Senseonics Holdings. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.66%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SENS is 0.0299%, an increase of 12.3791%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 119,654K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,947,685 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,943,615 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 33.63% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 10,021,435 shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,857,840 shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 41.10% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,927,661 shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,485,052 shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 40.55% over the last quarter.

Masters Capital Management holds 7,000,000 shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,898,569 shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,517,614 shares, representing an increase of 6.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 39.34% over the last quarter.

Senseonics Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of transformational glucose monitoring products designed to help people with diabetes confidently live their lives with ease. Senseonics' CGM systems, Eversense® and Eversense® XL, include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.