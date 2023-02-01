BlackRock Updates Holdings in Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.90MM shares of Rapt Therapeutics Inc (RAPT). This represents 5.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.80MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.22% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rapt Therapeutics is $47.12. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 62.22% from its latest reported closing price of $29.05.

The projected annual revenue for Rapt Therapeutics is $0MM, a decrease of 80.23%. The projected annual EPS is $-3.10.

Fund Sentiment

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rapt Therapeutics. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 7.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RAPT is 0.5196%, an increase of 5.5672%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.83% to 31,137K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,079,742 shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,334,683 shares, representing a decrease of 40.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAPT by 45.87% over the last quarter.

Column Group holds 2,680,458 shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 1,713,134 shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,913,791 shares, representing a decrease of 11.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAPT by 9.35% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,641,446 shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,642,891 shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAPT by 32.61% over the last quarter.

Ponoi Management holds 1,599,417 shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RAPT Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, FLX475 and RPT193, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of cancer and inflammation, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

