BlackRock Updates Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (RADI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.58MM shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. Class A (RADI). This represents 5.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.60MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.34% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.85% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. is $15.47. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 14.85% from its latest reported closing price of $13.47.

The projected annual revenue for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. is $170MM, an increase of 33.11%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.31.

Fund Sentiment

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc.. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.90%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RADI is 0.3299%, a decrease of 21.1848%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.66% to 99,106K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Centerbridge Partners holds 10,925,000 shares representing 11.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management holds 8,873,883 shares representing 9.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,128,655 shares, representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RADI by 37.09% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 5,135,940 shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,677,237 shares, representing an increase of 8.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RADI by 26.73% over the last quarter.

Conversant Capital holds 4,510,241 shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,248,119 shares, representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RADI by 31.70% over the last quarter.

Long Pond Capital holds 4,046,547 shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,939,590 shares, representing an increase of 27.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RADI by 0.47% over the last quarter.

Radius Global Infrastructure Background Information

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its subsidiary AP Wireless ('APW'), is a multinational owner of a growing, diversified portfolio of triple-net ground, rooftop and other critical communications properties leased to wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure. APW's proven lease origination engine drives highly attractive yields on capital invested. The Company is also expanding into other digital infrastructure segments and has a broad pipeline of proprietary and non-proprietary acquisitions, investments and build-to-suit opportunities.

