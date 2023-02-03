BlackRock Updates Holdings in Radian Group (RDN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.39MM shares of Radian Group Inc (RDN). This represents 8.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 31, 2022 they reported 14.78MM shares and 8.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.40% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.69% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Radian Group is $24.67. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.69% from its latest reported closing price of $22.91.

The projected annual revenue for Radian Group is $999MM, a decrease of 17.74%. The projected annual EPS is $3.06, a decrease of 31.55%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 646 funds or institutions reporting positions in Radian Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.16%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RDN is 0.2589%, a decrease of 2.0239%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 178,515K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,529,472 shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,318,972 shares, representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 9.73% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,477,451 shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,733,178 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,091,458 shares, representing a decrease of 7.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 4,318,092 shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,272,776 shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 2.22% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,103,729 shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,368,193 shares, representing a decrease of 6.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 3.83% over the last quarter.

Radian Group Declares $0.20 Dividend

Radian Group said on November 9, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 18, 2022 received the payment on December 2, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $22.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.49%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.82%, the lowest has been 0.04%, and the highest has been 4.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.58 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 79.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Radian Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Radian Group Inc. is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. The Company is powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk.

