BlackRock Updates Holdings in QuidelOrtho (QL1SR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.02MM shares of QuidelOrtho Corp (QL1SR). This represents 7.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 9, 2022 they reported 4.38MM shares and 10.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 819 funds or institutions reporting positions in QuidelOrtho. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.11%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CH:QL1SR is 0.2835%, an increase of 5.1757%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.60% to 72,233K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Carlyle Group holds 12,460,183 shares

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,345,691 shares

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,576,318 shares

Senvest Management holds 2,507,208 shares

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,275,000 shares

