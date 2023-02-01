BlackRock Updates Holdings in Provention Bio (PRVB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.58MM shares of Provention Bio Inc (PRVB). This represents 6.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.48MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.44% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 132.20% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Provention Bio is $20.11. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 132.20% from its latest reported closing price of $8.66.

The projected annual revenue for Provention Bio is $54MM, an increase of 1,831.37%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.83.

Fund Sentiment

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Provention Bio. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 4.82%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PRVB is 0.0414%, an increase of 52.3795%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 63.70% to 42,980K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sessa Capital IM holds 14,879,023 shares representing 17.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,000,000 shares, representing an increase of 59.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRVB by 264.84% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 5,770,000 shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 900,000 shares, representing an increase of 84.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRVB by 680.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,144,671 shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,501,571 shares, representing an increase of 29.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRVB by 67.49% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,331,489 shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,403,330 shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRVB by 15.60% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,196,797 shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 955,249 shares, representing an increase of 20.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRVB by 45.97% over the last quarter.

Provention Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the development of investigational therapies that may intercept and prevent debilitating and life-threatening immune-mediated disease. The Biologics License Application (BLA) for teplizumab, its lead investigational drug candidate, for the delay or prevention of clinical type 1 diabetes in at-risk individuals, has been filed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company's pipeline includes additional clinical-stage product candidates that have demonstrated in pre-clinical or clinical studies proof-of-mechanism and/or proof-of-concept in other autoimmune diseases, including celiac disease and lupus.

