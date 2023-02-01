BlackRock Updates Holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.84MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 2.50MM shares and 7.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.87% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.59% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Plymouth Industrial Reit is $23.63. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.59% from its latest reported closing price of $22.38.

The projected annual revenue for Plymouth Industrial Reit is $206MM, an increase of 17.40%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.42.

Fund Sentiment

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plymouth Industrial Reit. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.99%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PLYM is 0.3243%, an increase of 37.7189%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.97% to 46,703K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Madison International Realty Holdings holds 5,037,730 shares representing 11.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,122,219 shares, representing an increase of 38.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLYM by 45.25% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 2,836,026 shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,041,170 shares, representing a decrease of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLYM by 3.39% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 1,875,003 shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560,873 shares, representing an increase of 16.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLYM by 24.55% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,816,656 shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677,681 shares, representing an increase of 7.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLYM by 24.85% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,658,541 shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Declares $0.22 Dividend

Plymouth Industrial Reit said on September 15, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2022 received the payment on October 31, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $22.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.93%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.84%, the lowest has been 2.71%, and the highest has been 18.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.80 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.04 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.41%.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

