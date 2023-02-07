BlackRock Updates Holdings in Pinterest (PINS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 31.58MM shares of Pinterest Inc (PINS). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 31.00MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.88% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.74% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pinterest is $28.38. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 1.74% from its latest reported closing price of $27.89.

The projected annual revenue for Pinterest is $3,299MM, an increase of 17.71%. The projected annual EPS is $0.79.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinterest. This is an increase of 107 owner(s) or 10.23%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PINS is 0.3160%, an increase of 31.3894%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.29% to 558,162K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 28,462,345 shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,752,136 shares, representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 1.89% over the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 26,625,045 shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,868,654 shares, representing a decrease of 8.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 0.37% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 20,823,923 shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,316,326 shares, representing a decrease of 7.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 49.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,410,798 shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,939,987 shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 37.46% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 16,346,008 shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 430,525 shares, representing an increase of 97.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 182.87% over the last quarter.

Pinterest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pinterest is a visual discovery engine people use to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations and more. People have saved more than 240 billion Pins across a range of interests, which others with similar tastes can discover through search and recommendations. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has hundreds of millions of monthly active users around the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.