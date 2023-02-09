BlackRock Updates Holdings in Olin (OLN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.29MM shares of Olin Corporation (OLN). This represents 10.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 13.60MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.26% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.98% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Olin is $65.22. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 6.98% from its latest reported closing price of $60.96.

The projected annual revenue for Olin is $8,711MM, a decrease of 7.09%. The projected annual EPS is $6.41, a decrease of 30.04%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 954 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olin. This is a decrease of 54 owner(s) or 5.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLN is 0.35%, an increase of 4.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.19% to 141,978K shares. The put/call ratio of OLN is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 9,450K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 5,624K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,252K shares, representing an increase of 24.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 32.36% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,452K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,563K shares, representing an increase of 19.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 42.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,111K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,239K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 6.33% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,945K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,991K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 7.97% over the last quarter.

Olin Declares $0.20 Dividend

On October 26, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 9, 2022 received the payment on December 9, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $60.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.22%, the lowest has been 1.23%, and the highest has been 8.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.72 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.11 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Olin Background Information

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

