BlackRock Updates Holdings in Nucor (NUE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 22.09MM shares of Nucor Corporation (NUE). This represents 8.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 22.45MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.59% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.30% Downside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nucor is $144.35. The forecasts range from a low of $113.12 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.30% from its latest reported closing price of $176.68.

The projected annual revenue for Nucor is $33,087MM, a decrease of 20.30%. The projected annual EPS is $12.80, a decrease of 55.86%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1911 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nucor. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 0.83%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NUE is 0.2893%, an increase of 0.0067%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 226,225K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 27,241,300 shares representing 10.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,797,307 shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,834,682 shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 6.30% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,034,605 shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,123,708 shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 5.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,934,572 shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,890,143 shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 6.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,560,937 shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,621,232 shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 5.04% over the last quarter.

Nucor Declares $0.51 Dividend

Nucor said on December 14, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share ($2.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 will receive the payment on February 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $176.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.15%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.49%, the lowest has been 1.17%, and the highest has been 5.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Nucor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

