BlackRock Updates Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.94MM shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS). This represents 6.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.90MM shares and 7.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.11% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.43% Upside

As of January 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nicolet Bankshares is $109.55. The forecasts range from a low of $104.03 to a high of $118.65. The average price target represents an increase of 40.43% from its latest reported closing price of $78.01.

Fund Sentiment

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nicolet Bankshares. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 4.55%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NCBS is 0.1448%, an increase of 4.2190%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.65% to 6,374K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nicolet Bankshares holds 934,905 shares

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 440,728 shares

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 331,532 shares

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 273,936 shares

Geode Capital Management holds 213,149 shares

Nicolet Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Nicolet National Bank, a growing, full-service, community bank providing services ranging from commercial and consumer banking to wealth management and retirement plan services. Founded in Green Bay in 2000, Nicolet National Bank operates branches in Northeast and Central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

