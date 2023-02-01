BlackRock Updates Holdings in Newmark Group (NMRK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.76MM shares of Newmark Group Inc (NMRK). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 11.01MM shares and 5.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.41% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.30% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Newmark Group is $11.42. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 33.30% from its latest reported closing price of $8.57.

The projected annual revenue for Newmark Group is $2,715MM, a decrease of 11.93%. The projected annual EPS is $1.48, an increase of 21.41%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 461 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newmark Group. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.95%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NMRK is 0.0931%, a decrease of 26.0139%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.23% to 110,426K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,405,929 shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,772,944 shares, representing a decrease of 18.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMRK by 26.97% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Capital Management holds 4,845,615 shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,873,308 shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMRK by 6.82% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 4,718,041 shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,277,543 shares, representing an increase of 30.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMRK by 25.47% over the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 4,360,150 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,322,014 shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,338,645 shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMRK by 13.45% over the last quarter.

Newmark Group Declares $0.03 Dividend

Newmark Group said on October 28, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 9, 2022 received the payment on November 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $8.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.40%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.23%, the lowest has been 0.22%, and the highest has been 12.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.22 (n=224).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.70%.

Newmark Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Newmark Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries ('Newmark'), is a world leader in commercial real estate services, with a comprehensive suite of investor/owner and occupier services and products. Its integrated platform seamlessly powers every phase of owning or occupying a property. its services is tailored to every type of client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, growing startups to leading companies. Harnessing the power of data, technology, and industry expertise, we bring ingenuity to every exchange, and imagination to every space. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently owned offices, our 18,800 professionals operate from approximately 500 offices around the world, delivering a global perspective and a nimble approach. n 2019, Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.2 billion.

