BlackRock Updates Holdings in NetApp (NTAP)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.30MM shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP). This represents 8.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 18.50MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.11% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for NetApp is $78.10. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.11% from its latest reported closing price of $69.05.

The projected annual revenue for NetApp is $6,658MM, an increase of 1.66%. The projected annual EPS is $5.51, a decrease of 17.38%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1457 funds or institutions reporting positions in NetApp. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 2.54%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NTAP is 0.2049%, a decrease of 4.8577%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.98% to 226,203K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Primecap Management holds 16,448,414 shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,572,454 shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 12,664,286 shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,961,326 shares, representing a decrease of 10.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 7.77% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 8,622,891 shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,674,241 shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 1.19% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,712,843 shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,967,330 shares, representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 78.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,623,159 shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,559,115 shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 0.21% over the last quarter.

NetApp Declares $0.50 Dividend

NetApp said on November 29, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 5, 2023 received the payment on January 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $69.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.90%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.81%, the lowest has been 0.98%, and the highest has been 5.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.95 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Netapp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NetApp, Inc. is an American hybrid cloud data services and data management company. NetApp offers cloud data services for management of applications and data both online and physically. n addition, the company offers application-aware data management service under the NetApp Astra name; and professional and support services, such as strategic consulting, professional, managed, and support services. Further, it provides assessment, design, implementation, and migration services.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.