BlackRock Updates Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 110.13MM shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA). This represents 9.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 23, 2023 they reported 9.72MM shares and 10.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1,033.62% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.23% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Storage Affiliates Trust is $44.97. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 10.23% from its latest reported closing price of $40.80.

The projected annual revenue for National Storage Affiliates Trust is $842MM, an increase of 8.76%. The projected annual EPS is $1.06, an increase of 14.53%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 751 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Storage Affiliates Trust. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 2.97%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NSA is 0.2469%, a decrease of 16.8531%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.23% to 95,121K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,942,418 shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,973,824 shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 7.06% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,957,170 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,316,579 shares, representing an increase of 21.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 16.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,588,955 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,555,002 shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 12.29% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,496,684 shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,419,731 shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 13.89% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,267,381 shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,874,028 shares, representing a decrease of 26.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 30.41% over the last quarter.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Denver, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

