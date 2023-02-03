BlackRock Updates Holdings in Mosaic (MOS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 27.68MM shares of Mosaic Co (MOS). This represents 8.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 28.68MM shares and 7.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.50% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.04% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mosaic is $60.53. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 19.04% from its latest reported closing price of $50.85.

The projected annual revenue for Mosaic is $16,841MM, a decrease of 8.89%. The projected annual EPS is $10.12, a decrease of 1.97%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1578 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mosaic. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 2.59%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MOS is 0.3307%, an increase of 2.0330%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.21% to 331,089K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 16,083,907 shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,875,115 shares, representing an increase of 69.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 256.78% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 10,297,000 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,845,000 shares, representing an increase of 52.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 132.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,295,073 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,663,499 shares, representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 2.98% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,950,739 shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,332,110 shares, representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 2.09% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,827,203 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,012,077 shares, representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOS by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Mosaic Declares $0.20 Dividend

Mosaic said on December 16, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 will receive the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $50.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.57%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.84%, the lowest has been 0.27%, and the highest has been 2.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Mosaic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.