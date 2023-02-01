BlackRock Updates Holdings in MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 21.98MM shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM). This represents 5.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 25.62MM shares and 5.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.21% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.57% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for MGM Resorts International is $51.58. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 24.57% from its latest reported closing price of $41.41.

The projected annual revenue for MGM Resorts International is $13,904MM, an increase of 10.78%. The projected annual EPS is $0.83, a decrease of 72.23%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1217 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGM Resorts International. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.08%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MGM is 0.2408%, an increase of 9.7409%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.19% to 287,695K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 18,178,008 shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,373,704 shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,030,403 shares, representing a decrease of 7.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 0.00% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 8,984,500 shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,241,400 shares, representing an increase of 8.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 18.22% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 8,377,674 shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,500,421 shares, representing a decrease of 37.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 18.86% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,397,352 shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,819,743 shares, representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 0.42% over the last quarter.

MGM Resorts International Declares $0.00 Dividend

MGM Resorts International said on November 2, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.00 per share ($0.01 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 8, 2022 received the payment on December 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.00 per share.

At the current share price of $41.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.02%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.91%, the lowest has been 0.02%, and the highest has been 6.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.13 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.98%.

MGM Resorts International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MGM Resorts International is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its 'Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet' initiative, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®.

