BlackRock Updates Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.49MM shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN). This represents 7.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 7.48MM shares and 10.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.17% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 179.32% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mersana Therapeutics is $18.16. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 179.32% from its latest reported closing price of $6.50.

The projected annual revenue for Mersana Therapeutics is $36MM, an increase of 198.87%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.09.

Fund Sentiment

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mersana Therapeutics. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 10.25%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MRSN is 0.1232%, an increase of 58.3714%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.97% to 96,878K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 9,011,437 shares representing 9.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 8,663,673 shares representing 8.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 7,550,000 shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 4,082,600 shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,895,200 shares, representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRSN by 55.71% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 4,075,958 shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana's lead product candidate, upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi), is a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b and is in the expansion portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study in patients with ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma. XMT-1592, Mersana's second ADC product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, was created using Mersana's customizable and homogeneous Dolasynthen platform and is in the dose escalation portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. The Company's early-stage programs include XMT-1660, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4, as well as XMT-2056, a STING-agonist ADC developed using the Company's Immunosynthen platform. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana's Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines.

