BlackRock Updates Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.21MM shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO). This represents 5.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 10, 2020 they reported 42.44MM shares and 3.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 45.31% and an increase in total ownership of 2.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.92% Downside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Melco Resorts & Entertainment is $12.44. The forecasts range from a low of $4.65 to a high of $20.79. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.92% from its latest reported closing price of $13.36.

The projected annual revenue for Melco Resorts & Entertainment is $3,162MM, an increase of 111.72%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.35.

Fund Sentiment

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Melco Resorts & Entertainment. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.59%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MLCO is 0.5637%, an increase of 174.2119%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 205,682K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARGA Investment Management holds 29,570,341 shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,974,112 shares, representing an increase of 12.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLCO by 29.40% over the last quarter.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors holds 15,632,376 shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,201,192 shares, representing a decrease of 22.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLCO by 22.87% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 11,089,511 shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,746,608 shares, representing an increase of 57.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLCO by 181.70% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 11,032,291 shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,673,586 shares, representing an increase of 12.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLCO by 16.80% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,982,496 shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,803,003 shares, representing a decrease of 80.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLCO by 32.43% over the last quarter.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Declares $0.17 Dividend

Melco Resorts & Entertainment said on February 20, 2020 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.66 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2020 received the payment on March 12, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $13.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.94%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.79%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 5.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.95 (n=110).

The current dividend yield is 2.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Background Information

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market , is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau, an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams , an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs, which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila , an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterraneanin the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos ('Cyprus Casinos'). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease.

