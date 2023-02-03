BlackRock Updates Holdings in Marriott International (MAR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.16MM shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR). This represents 5.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 7, 2019 they reported 16.55MM shares and 4.97% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.37% and an increase in total ownership of 0.13% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.93% Downside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marriott International is $172.76. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.93% from its latest reported closing price of $176.17.

The projected annual revenue for Marriott International is $22,491MM, an increase of 356.67%. The projected annual EPS is $7.69, an increase of 16.85%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1930 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marriott International. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 1.42%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MAR is 0.2956%, a decrease of 0.8364%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.36% to 220,801K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 8,782,525 shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,666,852 shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 7.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,708,653 shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,673,431 shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 7.84% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,591,393 shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,220,027 shares, representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 82.06% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 6,387,859 shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,819,883 shares, representing a decrease of 38.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 21.84% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,253,823 shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,085,774 shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 9.49% over the last quarter.

Marriott International Declares $0.40 Dividend

Marriott International said on November 10, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 22, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $176.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.91%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.20%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 1.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=130).

The current dividend yield is 1.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.17%.

Marriott International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marriott International, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,500 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.