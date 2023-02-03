BlackRock Updates Holdings in Lordstown Motors (RIDE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.38MM shares of Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE). This represents 5.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2020 they reported 3.25MM shares and 11.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 281.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 143.49% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lordstown Motors is $3.51. The forecasts range from a low of $0.76 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 143.49% from its latest reported closing price of $1.44.

The projected annual revenue for Lordstown Motors is $50MM. The projected annual EPS is $-1.43.

Fund Sentiment

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lordstown Motors. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.36%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RIDE is 0.0169%, a decrease of 7.6655%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.30% to 62,284K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco holds 9,347,784 shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,599,695 shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIDE by 19.81% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 7,398,468 shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,933,629 shares, representing a decrease of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIDE by 3.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,776,543 shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,431,521 shares, representing an increase of 7.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIDE by 30.13% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 4,408,573 shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,223,073 shares, representing an increase of 26.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIDE by 61.41% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,718,551 shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,658,397 shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIDE by 27.50% over the last quarter.

Lordstown Motors Background Information

Lordstown Motors Corp. is an Ohio-based original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles, founded by CEO Steve Burns with the purpose of transforming Ohio's Mahoning Valley and Lordstown, Ohio, into the epicenter of electric-vehicle manufacturing. The company owns the 785 acre, 6.2 million square foot Lordstown Assembly Plant where it plans to build the Lordstown Endurance, believed to be the world's first full-size,all-electric pickup truck designed to serve the commercial fleet market.

