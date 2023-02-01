BlackRock Updates Holdings in Loews (L)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.58MM shares of Loews Corporation (L). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 14.62MM shares and 5.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.27% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

There are 1115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Loews. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.27%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:L is 0.1947%, a decrease of 7.9459%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 165,534K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 14,743,486 shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,928,098 shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in L by 14.37% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,934,364 shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,481,416 shares, representing a decrease of 50.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in L by 27.65% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 7,874,663 shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,182,179 shares, representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in L by 3.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,086,731 shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,163,820 shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in L by 13.43% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,089,658 shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,637,324 shares, representing an increase of 8.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in L by 1.94% over the last quarter.

Loews Declares $0.06 Dividend

Loews said on November 8, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.25 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 22, 2022 received the payment on December 6, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $61.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.51%, the lowest has been 0.38%, and the highest has been 0.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.09 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.11 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Loews Background Information

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries.

