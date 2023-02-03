BlackRock Updates Holdings in LKQ (LKQ)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 21.19MM shares of LKQ Corporation (LKQ). This represents 7.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 22.04MM shares and 7.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.88% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.28% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for LKQ is $66.53. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.28% from its latest reported closing price of $58.73.

The projected annual revenue for LKQ is $12,979MM, an increase of 0.00%. The projected annual EPS is $4.18, a decrease of 0.77%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1408 funds or institutions reporting positions in LKQ. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 0.86%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LKQ is 0.3200%, a decrease of 4.6919%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 308,456K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 14,561,455 shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,508,584 shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LKQ by 4.54% over the last quarter.

ValueAct Holdings holds 12,552,751 shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 11,376,164 shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,854,856 shares, representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LKQ by 5.33% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 8,316,929 shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,512,440 shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LKQ by 54.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,747,491 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,075,653 shares, representing an increase of 8.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LKQ by 9.63% over the last quarter.

LKQ Declares $0.28 Dividend

LKQ said on October 27, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 16, 2022 received the payment on December 1, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $58.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.87%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.95%, the lowest has been 1.70%, and the highest has been 2.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.15 (n=57).

The current dividend yield is 0.48 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

LKQ Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OE recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.