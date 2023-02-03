BlackRock Updates Holdings in Linde (LIN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 38.79MM shares of Linde PLC (LIN). This represents 7.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 29, 2021 they reported 39.52MM shares and 7.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.86% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.09% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Linde is $365.54. The forecasts range from a low of $262.60 to a high of $422.10. The average price target represents an increase of 10.09% from its latest reported closing price of $332.05.

The projected annual revenue for Linde is $34,767MM, an increase of 2.97%. The projected annual EPS is $13.01, an increase of 70.54%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2656 funds or institutions reporting positions in Linde. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 3.03%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LIN is 0.7086%, an increase of 3.2663%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.06% to 464,816K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,871,984 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,779,456 shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 12,327,940 shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,018,482 shares, representing an increase of 18.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 22.05% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 11,849,868 shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,757,271 shares, representing a decrease of 16.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 14.81% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,297,418 shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,139,577 shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 1.67% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,563,432 shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,047,504 shares, representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 2.78% over the last quarter.

Linde Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). The company lives its mission of making its world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making the customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect the planet.The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

