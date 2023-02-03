BlackRock Updates Holdings in Lincoln National (LNC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.82MM shares of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC). This represents 8.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 14.03MM shares and 7.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.52% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.46% Downside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lincoln National is $35.94. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.46% from its latest reported closing price of $36.10.

The projected annual revenue for Lincoln National is $18,957MM, a decrease of 1.22%. The projected annual EPS is $9.20.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lincoln National. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 3.60%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LNC is 0.1301%, a decrease of 8.8942%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.10% to 151,123K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,551,106 shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,556,360 shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNC by 2.25% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 4,290,512 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,297,162 shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNC by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Lyrical Asset Management holds 3,556,967 shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,968,585 shares, representing a decrease of 11.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNC by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,516,487 shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,791,527 shares, representing an increase of 49.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNC by 64.12% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,511,577 shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,574,996 shares, representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNC by 4.64% over the last quarter.

Lincoln National Declares $0.45 Dividend

Lincoln National said on November 2, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 9, 2023 received the payment on February 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $36.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.99%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.06%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 9.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.10 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.75 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Lincoln National Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation and its affiliates. The company had $281 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2020. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes' World's Best Employers, Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.