BlackRock Updates Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.12MM shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A (LILA). This represents 7.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 10.28MM shares and 5.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 69.68% and an increase in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.90% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liberty Latin America Ltd is $10.95. The forecasts range from a low of $8.28 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.90% from its latest reported closing price of $9.79.

The projected annual revenue for Liberty Latin America Ltd is $4,835MM, a decrease of 1.71%. The projected annual EPS is $0.37.

Fund Sentiment

There are 323 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Latin America Ltd. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.71%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LILA is 0.0748%, a decrease of 2.6631%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.25% to 37,083K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ashe Capital Management holds 4,621,088 shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

S& holds 2,684,656 shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,461,555 shares, representing an increase of 8.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LILA by 7.30% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 2,630,792 shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP holds 2,144,578 shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,389,978 shares, representing a decrease of 11.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LILA by 6.44% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 1,651,482 shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,657,191 shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LILA by 16.02% over the last quarter.

Liberty Latin America Background Information

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil, BTC, UTS and Cabletica. The communications and entertainment services that the company offers to its residential and business customers in the region include

