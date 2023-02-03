BlackRock Updates Holdings in Lam Research (LRCX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.03MM shares of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX). This represents 8.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 11.10MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.67% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.41% Downside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lam Research is $457.64. The forecasts range from a low of $303.00 to a high of $595.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.41% from its latest reported closing price of $541.04.

The projected annual revenue for Lam Research is $18,485MM, a decrease of 2.95%. The projected annual EPS is $35.33, a decrease of 5.19%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2476 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lam Research. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 1.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LRCX is 0.4485%, a decrease of 4.5866%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 133,513K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,416,085 shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,466,494 shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 83.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,086,877 shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,085,515 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 10.44% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,874,201 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,421,808 shares, representing a decrease of 14.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 22.43% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 3,743,670 shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,105,091 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,070,542 shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 10.19% over the last quarter.

Lam Research Declares $1.72 Dividend

Lam Research said on November 10, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.72 per share ($6.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 13, 2022 received the payment on January 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.72 per share.

At the current share price of $541.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.28%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.63%, the lowest has been 0.79%, and the highest has been 3.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.53 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Lam Research Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world's leading semiconductor companies, the company combines superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe..

