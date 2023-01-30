BlackRock Updates Holdings in KLA-Tencor (KLAC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.08MM shares of KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC). This represents 7.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 11.32MM shares and 7.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.15% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.05% Downside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for KLA-Tencor is $383.18. The forecasts range from a low of $262.60 to a high of $504.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.05% from its latest reported closing price of $399.37.

The projected annual revenue for KLA-Tencor is $10,445MM, a decrease of 0.37%. The projected annual EPS is $25.09, an increase of 3.02%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2082 funds or institutions reporting positions in KLA-Tencor. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 0.86%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KLAC is 0.4661%, a decrease of 3.9860%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.32% to 153,300K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Primecap Management holds 7,110,794 shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,181,354 shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 1.67% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,594,947 shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,015,143 shares, representing a decrease of 6.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 4.36% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,988,292 shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,198,127 shares, representing a decrease of 24.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 1.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,231,178 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,394,122 shares, representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 4.80% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 4,129,720 shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,170,560 shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 0.84% over the last quarter.

KLA-Tencor Declares $1.30 Dividend

KLA-Tencor said on August 4, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 12, 2022 received the payment on September 1, 2022. Previously, the company paid $1.05 per share.

At the most recent share price of $399.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 1.30%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

KLA Background Information

KLA develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward.

