BlackRock Updates Holdings in ICU Medical (ICUI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.79MM shares of ICU Medical Inc (ICUI). This represents 7.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.69MM shares and 7.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.98% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.51% Upside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for ICU Medical is $209.10. The forecasts range from a low of $202.00 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.51% from its latest reported closing price of $190.95.

The projected annual revenue for ICU Medical is $2,424MM, an increase of 18.68%. The projected annual EPS is $7.58.

Fund Sentiment

There are 666 funds or institutions reporting positions in ICU Medical. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.77%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ICUI is 0.2197%, an increase of 5.7597%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.36% to 29,391K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,507,459 shares representing 10.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,548,328 shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 2.05% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,478,861 shares representing 10.34% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,289,896 shares representing 9.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,833,008 shares, representing an increase of 19.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 83.17% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 1,241,382 shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 1,026,829 shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,008,937 shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 4.48% over the last quarter.

ICU Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical products used in infusion therapy and critical care applications. ICU Medical's product portfolio includes IV smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed system transfer devices for hazardous drugs, sterile IV solutions, cardiac monitoring systems, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.