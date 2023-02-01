BlackRock Updates Holdings in i3 Verticals (IIIV)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.53MM shares of i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.52MM shares and 6.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.30% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.34% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for i3 Verticals is $31.62. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 9.34% from its latest reported closing price of $28.92.

The projected annual revenue for i3 Verticals is $377MM, an increase of 18.63%. The projected annual EPS is $1.61.

Fund Sentiment

There are 323 funds or institutions reporting positions in i3 Verticals. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.22%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IIIV is 0.2006%, a decrease of 14.7124%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 24,511K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Geneva Capital Management holds 1,878,547 shares representing 8.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,810,008 shares, representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIIV by 16.60% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,235,120 shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,278,275 shares, representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIIV by 88.63% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,052,480 shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,076,811 shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIIV by 6.25% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,005,376 shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 630,052 shares, representing an increase of 37.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIIV by 21.77% over the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 935,144 shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 395,240 shares, representing an increase of 57.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIIV by 96.49% over the last quarter.

i3 Verticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Helping drive the convergence of software and payments, i3 Verticals delivers seamlessly integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and other organizations in strategic vertical markets, such as education, non-profit, public sector and healthcare and to the business-to-business payments market. With a broad suite of payment and software solutions that address the specific needs of its clients in each strategic vertical market, i3 Verticals processed approximately $14.3 billion in total payment volume for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020.

