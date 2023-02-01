BlackRock Updates Holdings in Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.39MM shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.49MM shares and 6.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.13% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.92% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Huron Consulting Group is $89.76. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 31.92% from its latest reported closing price of $68.04.

The projected annual revenue for Huron Consulting Group is $1,232MM, an increase of 15.46%. The projected annual EPS is $4.06, a decrease of 6.34%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huron Consulting Group. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.95%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HURN is 0.1794%, an increase of 5.6170%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.99% to 22,021K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 995,584 shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 989,179 shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,688,811 shares, representing a decrease of 70.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HURN by 91.22% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 926,613 shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,010,507 shares, representing a decrease of 9.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HURN by 5.92% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 858,446 shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 583,938 shares, representing an increase of 31.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HURN by 19.55% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 803,567 shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 851,743 shares, representing a decrease of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HURN by 1.16% over the last quarter.

Huron Consulting Group Background Information

Huron is a global consultancy that collaborates with clients to drive strategic growth, ignite innovation and navigate constant change. Through a combination of strategy, expertise and creativity, the Company helps clients accelerate operational, digital and cultural transformation, enabling the change they need to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, the Company creates sustainable results for the organizations it serves.

