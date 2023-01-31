BlackRock Updates Holdings in Hecla Mining (HL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 42.69MM shares of Hecla Mining Company (HL). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 40.46MM shares and 7.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.51% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.09% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hecla Mining is $6.15. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 0.09% from its latest reported closing price of $6.14.

The projected annual revenue for Hecla Mining is $793MM, an increase of 11.82%. The projected annual EPS is $0.14.

Fund Sentiment

There are 508 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hecla Mining. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 3.97%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HL is 0.1468%, an increase of 9.3143%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 410,654K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 50,930,908 shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,376,408 shares, representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HL by 0.81% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 30,565,127 shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,560,255 shares, representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HL by 25.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,480,992 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,896,077 shares, representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HL by 8.63% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR Metals & Mining ETF holds 16,391,496 shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,935,291 shares, representing a decrease of 21.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HL by 6.73% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 15,732,490 shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,119,954 shares, representing a decrease of 21.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HL by 8.15% over the last quarter.

Hecla Mining Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1891,Hecla Mining Company is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration properties and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

