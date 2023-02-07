BlackRock Updates Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 24.54MM shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG). This represents 7.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 25.99MM shares and 7.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.57% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.85% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hartford Financial Services Group is $88.67. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 17.85% from its latest reported closing price of $75.24.

The projected annual revenue for Hartford Financial Services Group is $24,221MM, an increase of 8.31%. The projected annual EPS is $8.56, an increase of 54.90%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1656 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hartford Financial Services Group. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 2.48%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HIG is 0.2747%, an increase of 2.8385%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 345,434K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,134,713 shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,751,481 shares, representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 41.02% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 15,707,303 shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,743,659 shares, representing a decrease of 25.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 22.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,652,490 shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,678,499 shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 1.59% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,984,168 shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,532,705 shares, representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 6.59% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,447,920 shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,570,409 shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 2.62% over the last quarter.

Hartford Financial Services Group Declares $0.42 Dividend

Hartford Financial Services Group said on October 27, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.70 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 30, 2022 received the payment on January 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $75.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.26%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.41%, the lowest has been 1.81%, and the highest has been 4.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.31 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Hartford Financial Services Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity.

