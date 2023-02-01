BlackRock Updates Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.82MM shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.83MM shares and 6.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.08% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.12% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Great Southern Bancorp is $64.94. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.12% from its latest reported closing price of $58.44.

The projected annual revenue for Great Southern Bancorp is $225MM, a decrease of 0.94%. The projected annual EPS is $6.56, an increase of 8.07%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great Southern Bancorp. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.31%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GSBC is 0.0585%, a decrease of 0.2394%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.59% to 6,242K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 302,804 shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302,711 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSBC by 1.62% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 253,800 shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 278,900 shares, representing a decrease of 9.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSBC by 5.98% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 200,355 shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211,240 shares, representing a decrease of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSBC by 0.11% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 179,786 shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 177,786 shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSBC by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Simmons Bank holds 173,241 shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171,441 shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSBC by 64.54% over the last quarter.

Great Southern Bancorp Declares $0.40 Dividend

Great Southern Bancorp said on December 21, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022 received the payment on January 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $58.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.74%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.09%, the lowest has been 1.83%, and the highest has been 6.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.39 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.25 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.32%.

Great Southern Bancorp Background Information

The Company, with approximately $5.1 billion in assets, is a financial holding company headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. The Bank, a Missouri-chartered trust company (the equivalent of a commercial bank charter) and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, offers a broad range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers. The Bank operates 97 retail banking centers in Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota and Nebraska, and commercial loan production offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, Nebraska, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

