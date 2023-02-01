BlackRock Updates Holdings in Gray Television (GTN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.78MM shares of Gray Television, Inc. (GTN). This represents 6.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 5.93MM shares and 6.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.57% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.02% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gray Television is $15.56. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.02% from its latest reported closing price of $12.96.

The projected annual revenue for Gray Television is $3,289MM, a decrease of 1.08%. The projected annual EPS is $1.03, a decrease of 60.72%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gray Television. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.66%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GTN is 0.1907%, a decrease of 11.4762%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.70% to 82,424K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Darsana Capital Partners holds 4,589,563 shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,140,863 shares, representing an increase of 9.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTN by 10.40% over the last quarter.

Retirement Systems of Alabama holds 4,126,750 shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,878,813 shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,207,464 shares, representing an increase of 17.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTN by 2.27% over the last quarter.

Channing Capital Management holds 3,639,650 shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,529,717 shares, representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTN by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,278,337 shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,393,083 shares, representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTN by 11.37% over the last quarter.

Gray Television Declares $0.08 Dividend

Gray Television said on November 4, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $12.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.47%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.73%, the lowest has been 1.32%, and the highest has been 3.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=89).

The current dividend yield is 1.60 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Gray Television Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gray Television is a television broadcast company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States ("U.S."). Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 94 television markets that collectively reach approximately 24% of U.S. television households. During 2020, Gray's stations were ranked first in 70 markets, and ranked first and/or second in 86 markets, as calculated by Comscore's audience measurement service. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content, and is the majority owner of Swirl Films.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.