BlackRock Updates Holdings in Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.69MM shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD). This represents 6.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 2.62MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.56% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.32% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gladstone Commercial is $19.25. The forecasts range from a low of $17.68 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.32% from its latest reported closing price of $16.99.

The projected annual revenue for Gladstone Commercial is $166MM, an increase of 12.80%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.08.

Fund Sentiment

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gladstone Commercial. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.36%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GOOD is 0.0738%, an increase of 3.0084%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.84% to 19,743K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,044,720 shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,217,920 shares, representing a decrease of 8.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOD by 9.36% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,750,820 shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,734,207 shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOD by 2.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,157,564 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,127,621 shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOD by 11.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 814,094 shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 810,039 shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOD by 14.39% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 803,983 shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 815,707 shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOD by 12.18% over the last quarter.

Gladstone Commercial Declares $0.10 Dividend

Gladstone Commercial said on January 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $16.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.68%, the lowest has been 5.88%, and the highest has been 15.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.08 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 4.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

Gladstone Commercial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of September 30, 2020, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 122 properties located in 28 states, totaling approximately 14.9 million square feet.

