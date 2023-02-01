BlackRock Updates Holdings in Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.78MM shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS). This represents 5.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.69MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.42% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.37% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Focus Financial Partners is $47.12. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 4.37% from its latest reported closing price of $45.15.

The projected annual revenue for Focus Financial Partners is $2,371MM, an increase of 11.86%. The projected annual EPS is $4.31, an increase of 180.72%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Focus Financial Partners. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FOCS is 0.3227%, an increase of 0.8251%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 91,106K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Stone Point Capital holds 16,048,975 shares representing 24.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 7,625,132 shares representing 11.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,863,303 shares, representing an increase of 9.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOCS by 12.97% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,450,183 shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,450,117 shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOCS by 2.23% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5,121,780 shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,287,654 shares, representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOCS by 7.62% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,549,002 shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Focus Financial Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Focus Financial Partners is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives.

