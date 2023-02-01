BlackRock Updates Holdings in First Merchants (FRME)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.13MM shares of First Merchants Corporation (FRME). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.96MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.36% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.80% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Merchants is $51.51. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 20.80% from its latest reported closing price of $42.64.

The projected annual revenue for First Merchants is $746MM, an increase of 22.06%. The projected annual EPS is $4.81, an increase of 25.57%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Merchants. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.03%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FRME is 0.2277%, an increase of 19.3708%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 52,059K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Earnest Partners holds 2,589,309 shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,615,745 shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRME by 8.40% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Capital Management holds 2,359,098 shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,263,928 shares, representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRME by 27.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,761,961 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738,819 shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRME by 14.70% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,510,668 shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500,380 shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRME by 14.01% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,242,460 shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,309,184 shares, representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRME by 11.61% over the last quarter.

First Merchants Declares $0.32 Dividend

First Merchants said on November 8, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022 received the payment on December 16, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $42.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.76%, the lowest has been 1.63%, and the highest has been 4.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

First Merchants Background Information

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank). FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.