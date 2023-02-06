BlackRock Updates Holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.86MM shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 2.47MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.48% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 346.86% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is $9.38. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 346.86% from its latest reported closing price of $2.10.

The projected annual revenue for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is $27MM, an increase of 90.03%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.76.

Fund Sentiment

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.72%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EIGR is 0.0904%, a decrease of 43.8114%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 34,344K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 8,074,297 shares representing 18.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,675,577 shares, representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIGR by 75.57% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 4,329,751 shares representing 9.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,865,000 shares, representing an increase of 10.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIGR by 46.51% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 2,319,150 shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,215,424 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SHGTX - Columbia Seligman Global Technology Fund holds 1,059,981 shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection, the most serious form of human viral hepatitis.

