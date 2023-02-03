BlackRock Updates Holdings in eBay (EBAY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 45.57MM shares of eBay Inc (EBAY). This represents 8.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 45.60MM shares and 7.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.05% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.72% Downside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for eBay is $47.67. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.72% from its latest reported closing price of $51.66.

The projected annual revenue for eBay is $9,846MM, a decrease of 0.53%. The projected annual EPS is $4.33, an increase of 8,771.14%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1815 funds or institutions reporting positions in eBay. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 2.42%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EBAY is 0.2812%, a decrease of 4.4196%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.62% to 532,415K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,371,448 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,485,691 shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 8.56% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 14,874,230 shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,717,200 shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 82.50% over the last quarter.

Comprehensive Financial Management holds 14,137,010 shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,697,010 shares, representing a decrease of 18.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 30.64% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,644,545 shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,442,164 shares, representing an increase of 49.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 81.28% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 12,484,775 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,523,599 shares, representing a decrease of 8.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 8.61% over the last quarter.

eBay Declares $0.22 Dividend

eBay said on August 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2022 received the payment on September 16, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $51.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.70%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.46%, the lowest has been 0.89%, and the highest has been 2.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=189).

The current dividend yield is 0.69 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 17.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

EBay Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

eBay Inc. is an American multinational e-commerce company based in San Jose, California, that facilitates consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales through its website. eBay was founded by Pierre Omidyar in 1995, and became a notable success story of the dot-com bubble.

