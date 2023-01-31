BlackRock Updates Holdings in Dropbox (DBX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.92MM shares of Dropbox Inc (DBX). This represents 7.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 20.13MM shares and 6.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.18% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dropbox is $27.12. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 18.18% from its latest reported closing price of $22.95.

The projected annual revenue for Dropbox is $2,481MM, an increase of 8.26%. The projected annual EPS is $1.76, an increase of 85.61%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 868 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dropbox. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 2.91%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DBX is 0.2556%, an increase of 6.6923%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.71% to 262,153K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 16,255,027 shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,195,638 shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 80.75% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 10,208,016 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,767,550 shares, representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 47.09% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 9,084,509 shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 8,483,033 shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,580,233 shares, representing a decrease of 12.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 4.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,164,288 shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,189,904 shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 2.58% over the last quarter.

Dropbox Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dropbox is one place to keep life organized and keep work moving. With more than 700 million registered users across 180 countries, the Company is on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

