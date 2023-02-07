BlackRock Updates Holdings in Dow Chemical (DOW)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 34.05MM shares of Dow Chemical Co. (The) (DOW). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2023 they reported 44.90MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 24.16% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.11% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dow Chemical is $54.02. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.11% from its latest reported closing price of $60.09.

The projected annual revenue for Dow Chemical is $52,469MM, a decrease of 7.79%. The projected annual EPS is $4.46, a decrease of 29.53%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2718 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dow Chemical. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.18%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DOW is 0.3317%, a decrease of 3.4471%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.71% to 524,397K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 24,319,952 shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,837,296 shares, representing an increase of 6.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 4.72% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 19,970,351 shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,882,471 shares, representing a decrease of 34.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 33.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,427,949 shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,394,754 shares, representing a decrease of 59.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 27.99% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 12,500,001 shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,977,915 shares, representing an increase of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 0.48% over the last quarter.

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 12,029,941 shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,295,569 shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOW by 17.96% over the last quarter.

Dow Chemical Declares $0.70 Dividend

Dow Chemical said on October 13, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 29, 2022 received the payment on December 9, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $60.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.66%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.49%, the lowest has been 3.95%, and the highest has been 12.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.22 (n=181).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Dow Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dow combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company, with a purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through its materials science expertise and collaboration with its partners. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $39 billion in 2020.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.