BlackRock Updates Holdings in Denny's (DENN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.16MM shares of Denny's Corp (DENN). This represents 7.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.19MM shares and 6.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.91% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.34% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Denny's is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.34% from its latest reported closing price of $11.91.

The projected annual revenue for Denny's is $474MM, an increase of 6.88%. The projected annual EPS is $0.67, a decrease of 60.14%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Denny's. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.49%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DENN is 0.1203%, an increase of 11.7101%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 70,073K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 7,470,975 shares representing 13.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,790,660 shares, representing an increase of 9.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DENN by 55.79% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,620,450 shares representing 9.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,935,016 shares, representing a decrease of 23.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DENN by 78.65% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,498,528 shares representing 9.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,778,029 shares, representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DENN by 84.83% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 4,560,412 shares representing 7.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,556,612 shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DENN by 19.36% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,829,853 shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,691,189 shares, representing a decrease of 22.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DENN by 4.43% over the last quarter.

Denny`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 30, 2020, Denny's had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 146 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom.

