BlackRock Updates Holdings in CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.06MM shares of CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC). This represents 5.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2016 they reported 12.69MM shares and 4.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 44.38% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.42% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for CTI BioPharma is $11.64. The forecasts range from a low of $8.79 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 102.42% from its latest reported closing price of $5.75.

The projected annual revenue for CTI BioPharma is $161MM, an increase of 388.82%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.01.

Fund Sentiment

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in CTI BioPharma. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 5.30%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CTIC is 0.1844%, an increase of 1.9099%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.50% to 103,380K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 11,978,761 shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,240,738 shares, representing an increase of 31.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTIC by 41.87% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 8,813,021 shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,929,690 shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTIC by 17.70% over the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 5,669,388 shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,681,195 shares, representing an increase of 35.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTIC by 45.07% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,754,128 shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,168,087 shares, representing an increase of 33.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTIC by 39.45% over the last quarter.

Lion Point Capital holds 4,389,546 shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,489,546 shares, representing a decrease of 25.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTIC by 56.25% over the last quarter.

CTI BioPharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. The company concentrates its efforts on treatments that target blood-related cancers where there is an unmet medical need. In particular, we are focused on evaluating pacritinib, our sole product candidate currently in active late-stage development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. In addition, the company has recently started developing pacritinib for use in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.