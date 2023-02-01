BlackRock Updates Holdings in CleanSpark (CLSK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.91MM shares of CleanSpark Inc (CLSK). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.28MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 71.48% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 157.41% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for CleanSpark is $8.16. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 157.41% from its latest reported closing price of $3.17.

The projected annual revenue for CleanSpark is $228MM, an increase of 73.15%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.70.

Fund Sentiment

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in CleanSpark. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.30%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CLSK is 0.1621%, a decrease of 18.5941%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.95% to 19,670K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,548,069 shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104,591 shares, representing an increase of 28.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLSK by 18.51% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 998,619 shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 874,814 shares, representing an increase of 12.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLSK by 4.12% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 981,962 shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 904,844 shares, representing an increase of 7.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLSK by 4.65% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 977,366 shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106,054 shares, representing an increase of 89.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLSK by 664.39% over the last quarter.

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management holds 929,187 shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 429,187 shares, representing an increase of 53.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLSK by 145.69% over the last quarter.

Cleanspark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is in the business of providing advanced software and controls technology solutions to solve modern energy challenges. We have a suite of software solutions that provide end-to-end microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions. Our offerings consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, intelligent microgrid design software, middleware communications protocols for the energy industry, energy system engineering, and software consulting services. Through its wholly owned subsidiary ATL Data Centers LLC, CleanSpark owns and operates a data center that provides customers with traditional on-site and cloud-based data center services. The Company also owns and operates a fleet of over 3,400 ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) Bitcoin miners producing over 200 PH/s in mining capacity. Capacity is expected to increase to over 300 PH/s in mining capacity in early 2021. CleanSpark plans to apply its technologies with a goal of mining bitcoins at the lowest energy prices in the United States .

